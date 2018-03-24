Call Maury: Messiest Reactions To Kylie & Tyga’s Stormi Paternity Saga

Tyga posted a picture of him as a baby after Kylie Jenner posts Stormi and I….. well ok then. pic.twitter.com/fZoSH4Er2f — ☀️🐰 (@SunnyBunny_54) March 23, 2018

Baby Stormi’s Alleged Tyga Resemblance Sparks Chaos

Oh Kris Jenner, you sly devil, you. Baby Stormi just got here and we’re already embroiled in a deliciously messy paternity saga involving Kylie and her ex Tyga (who definitely believes he’s the father) in the latest JennerDashian that has Twitter in a TIZZY.

TELL ME THIS IS NOT LOOKING LIKE TYGA'S BABY. They literally have the same nose and eyes pic.twitter.com/V47dsJiidL — CoCo (@Courtney_Obrist) March 23, 2018

