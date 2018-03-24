Author Marcus J. Moore Is Turning Kendrick Lamar’s Impact On Black America Into A Book

Kendrick Lamar’s Rise To Fame Is The Basis For New Biography

Kendrick Lamar has been a staple in the rap game for years now, but following his recent rise to super stardom, his impact on hip-hop is completely undeniable. It’s only right that the Compton rapper’s effect on culture be officially documented, and a book on Lamar’s lasting imprint is coming soon.

Written by author Marcus J. Moore, the book is going to be titled The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America. Moore announced the upcoming book on his Twitter account on Thursday, happily sharing the news of his new project. He wrote, “Some big news I’ve been eager to share: I’ve signed with @TouchstoneBooks to write the cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar. My book, ‘The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America,’ will detail his rise to rap superstardom.”

Some big news I've been eager to share: I've signed with @TouchstoneBooks to write the cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar. My book, "The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America," will detail his rise to rap superstardom. pic.twitter.com/6Fm68sFBad — Marcus J. Moore (@MarcusJMoore) March 22, 2018

The book is not only going to be a biography on the rapper’s life, but also appears to be a cultural biography, which will document Kung Fu Kenny’s effect on Black people and Black culture since he came into the music game.

There’s no word on when this book is going to hit shelves or if Moore has even started writing the biography yet, but let’s hope we get ahold of this thing sooner than later. If you’re a fan of Kendrick, hip hop, or culture in general, this upcoming project sounds like a must-read.