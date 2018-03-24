Ashanti Says A Producer Tried To Extort $45,000 Out Of Her To Complete Her Album After She Refused To Hop In The Shower With Him

Ashanti Reveals Her #MeToo Moment With A Record Producer

Ashanti has been in the music industry, and fine AF, since she was a teenager. So naturally, the songstress has had her own experiences tiptoeing around frisky men interested in more than professional exchanges at work over the years.

While appearing on Maria Menounos’ Sirius XM show, “Conversations with Maria Menounos,” Ashanti opened up about one #MeToo moment she experienced with a horny producer while trying to finish up her album. Take a listen:

“I’ve come across a situation where there was a certain producer that, you know, he had his little crush or whatever, but it wasn’t anything new, you know? And once I said ‘no,’ all of a sudden the track became $45K… It’s funny because he said something like, ‘Well just take a shower with me and let me do this.'”

Thankfully for Ashanti, she didn’t have to let the producer fondle her bits, OR pay all that money, because she had help in the form of protective “older brothers” who had a chat with the producer about his shady suggestion for business exchange.

“The way that apology came in, I actually got three records for free! And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free also. I’m blessed because I have that. [Harassment] happen it does and it’s unfortunate.”

SMH. It sucks that most women can’t just go to work, do their work, and head home without somebody trying them along the way in MOST industries…but if the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that it’s on TEN in the entertainment world.

