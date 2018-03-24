MarchForOurLives: Students And Activists All Around The World Gather For Some Gotdamn Gun Reform

Image via John Lamparski/ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Alex Wong/Getty

The March For Our Lives

Today is the day, a historic day, the March For Our Lives. Today hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of students and activists descend upon Washington, D.C. and literally all around the world to raise their voices against the ineptitude of the federal government to construct sensible gun control reform.

They don’t want to die anymore. They don’t want to lose their friends, classmates, sons, daughters, cousins, aunts, uncles, or anyone else who has lost their life to a crazed school shooter carrying a fully automatic AR-15 assault rifle.

Justin Cooper is the chaperone to 250 students traveling from Pittsburgh, he spoke to CNN about strength of this youth-lead campaign:

“Our youth are being confronted with these shootings and all the violence, and I think they’re looking at it and saying most people support some kind of change … but yet our laws don’t quite seems to be working with the people,” Cooper said. “So the youth of this country said, ‘Enough is enough.’ The kids are running all this.”

The student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida will be front-and-center in D.C. as well as back at a sister rally that is being held at the school.

“They don’t know what it’s like to be 20 feet from an AR-15,” Parkland survivor Alfonso Calderon, 16, told students at a Washington charter school this week, referring to US lawmakers… “Every single day you wake up and it might be a thought in your head, ‘I might die today,’ ” Calderon told the students.

We have a feeling that when its all said and done today there will be MILLIONS who take the streets in protest. You can watch a live stream of the D.C. march below.

Despite the criticism of children these days, they are really the future. This march is evidence that they’ve been taught well. They are leading the way.