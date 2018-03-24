New Couple Alert? Paris Jackson Appears To Be In A Lesbihonest Love Affair With Mrs. StealYoGirl Model Cara Delevingne

Paris Jackson And Cara Delevingne Are Dating

Paris Jackson is apparently ready for folks to know who she’s dating. And it’s Hollywood ladies-lady Cara Delevigne.

Paris has been kicking it with the model for a while but just recently began openly canoodling with her new girlfriend.

First, Paris went on her IG live on Thursday, cuddled up in bed with Cara watching 2015 LGBTQ-themed flick “Carol.” If that didn’t hit fans over the head with what’s going on enough, the two were spotted waltzing together on a public sidewalk, sitting in each other’s laps, and sharing a smooch while Paris’ godfather Macaulay Culkin looked on.

Looks like they’re definitely a couple, or at least want everyone to think they are, if not.

WENN/Getty