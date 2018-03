Image via Getty/Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Noel Vasquez

Jussie Smollett On Desus & Mero

Empire star Jussie Smollett was one of Desus & Mero‘s illustrious guests last night and his interview is hilarious. The Terrence Howard impersonation will have you cryin’, mane!

LMFAO!