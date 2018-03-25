Stay Off The WEEEEEED: Patriots Player Sacked For Stupidly Trying To Sneak A Sack Full Of The Sticky Icky Into Costa Rica

Patriots Player Arrested Trying To Sneak Weed Into Costa Rica

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was arrested in Costa Rica this weekend for trying to sneak marijuana into the country. He was caught and transported back to the US.

Harmon was busted with 58 grams of marijuana concealed inside an Arizona Iced Tea can allegedly. He also was in possession of marijuana oil, three pipes, candy containing THC, and four containers containing the cannabis.

Fiscal Control Police director Irving Malespin released a statement in regards to the arrest:

“This involved a professional NFL player, who tried to come into the country carrying marijuana. He was sent back to U.S. territory. It is important to highlight the work of different police bodies, who carry out important operations in different areas of the country. We want to prevent undesirable people from entering the country.”

The New England Patriots followed up with a statement of their own:

“We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica,” the statement read. “He has since returned to the US, and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update.”