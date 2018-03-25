Jesus Take The Wheel, Fo’Real : Georgia Mother Crashes Her Car To Show Children That God Is In Control

Mother Crashes Car To Teach An Important Lesson

Bakari Warren,25, was driving with her two children and thought it would be a perfect moment to teach them a valuable life lesson.

Warren switched from her northbound direction to go southbound in the opposite lane after asking her kids to “buckle up”. She then purposely crashed her SUV into a concrete pole to teach the lesson that God is real and no matter what happens he will protect them from the crash.

Her two children later told police that she did it on purpose because “her eyes was closed and she was saying ‘blah, blah, blah, I love God.’”

The police Sgt. of Norcorss explained while Warren was placed in handcuffs, she directed authorities to look at her social media page for more clarity on the reasoning of her reckless actions. They didn’t see anything concerning on her pages.

Warren is currently charged with two counts of child cruelty and being held on a $22,000 bond. The children are safe and staying with grandparents.