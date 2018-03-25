BlackGirlMagic : This 11-Year Old Stole The Show And Put On For Women Of Color At “The March For Our Lives” Rally [Video]

11- Year Old Delivers Awe Inspiring Speech For Women of Color

An 11-year-old girl named Naomi stole the show at the “March for Our Lives” rally, delivering an awe-inspiring speech touching on the shooting deaths of black women and girls.

“I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential,” Naomi Wadler, from Alexandria, Va., told thousands listening on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Listen to the full speech below: