Throw The Whole Case Away : Suge Knights Murder Trial Pushed Back Yet Again After 15th Defense Lawyer Quits On Him

Suge Knight Needs A Defense Lawyer After His 15th Calls It Quits

Suge Knight has lost another defense lawyer , bringing his total to 15, and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will continue.

In a case that has included illegal phone calls, witness tampering/intimidation allegations, Suge’s deteriorating health and even death threats him losing his 15th defense lawyer is just the cherry on top.

The judge appointed a 16th attorney but Knight said he has already privately hired yet another.

The Death Row Records co-founder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in