Throw The Whole Case Away : Suge Knights Murder Trial Pushed Back Yet Again After 15th Defense Lawyer Quits On Him
- By Bossip Staff
Suge Knight Needs A Defense Lawyer After His 15th Calls It Quits
Suge Knight has lost another defense lawyer , bringing his total to 15, and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will continue.
In a case that has included illegal phone calls, witness tampering/intimidation allegations, Suge’s deteriorating health and even death threats him losing his 15th defense lawyer is just the cherry on top.
The judge appointed a 16th attorney but Knight said he has already privately hired yet another.
