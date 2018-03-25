SMH: Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Has Been Dropped by FX Citing, “Creative Differences”

Donald Glover’s Upcoming Animated Series Dropped By FX

Bad news for fans of both Marvel and Donald Glover–FX is no longer making the highly anticipated Deadpool TV series from the Atlanta creator and his brother, Stephen Glover.

The disappointing news was confirmed by the network on Saturday, almost a year after the project received a 10-episode. On the bright side, the network did reassure viewers that it would continue to work with Marvel TV on the live-action series Legion, which is returning for its second season next week.

The network announced the canned series in a statement saying, “Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.” Glover and his brother were expected to act as writers, executive producers, and showrunners for the series, which was scheduled to premiere in 2018.

It’s not currently known whether or not Marvel TV and ABC Studios will still pursue the show with or without the Glover brothers, but Donald probably ain’t tripping over this loss, since he has so many other big projects going on right now.