Cussing Pastor Responds To Critics Of Him Pictured On Big Breasts & Hugged Up With IG Booty Models [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The cussing pastor, Thaddeus Matthews, has been making some noise lately with his non conventional views on the Bible. Folks have been coming for his throat and he isn’t one to hide. He was recently spotted hugged up with a big booty IG model and folks went in. The above video is of pastor Matthews months ago off up at the dance party on some big chested woman.

One of my fans, “Cookie” dropped by to meet me and get a hug.

