Tyler Perry Teach The World: “Acrimony” Becomes One Of Merriam -Webster’s Most Searched Words

Tyler Perry’s New Film Has Some People Confused

Good morning, boys and girls, today’s word of the day is: acrimony. Don’t quite know what that word means? Well, you’re certainly not alone.

Tyler Perry’s latest film, Acrimony, has left a bunch of people wondering what that word actually means. According to reports from Page Six, there are so many people don’t know what “acrimony” means, it has become one of Merriam-Webster’s most searched words throughout the month of March.

The director and producer told Page Six, “I was watching CNN and they described our president as ‘acrimonious’ — so I looked it up. I wanted it to describe who Melinda [Henson] was, and when I found the word I knew it had to be the title of my movie.” Initially, Perry was going to call the film She’s Living My Life, but according to Perry, that was “too on the nose.”

Perry himself was surprised by the spike in searches since the film’s promotion but proudly states, “So now it’s educational.” The film, which stars Taraji P. Henson, is set to hit theaters on March 30.

And just so you don’t have to look it up, Merriam-Webster defines acrimony as “anger and bitterness; harsh or biting sharpness especially of words, manner, or feelings.”