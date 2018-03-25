Tekashi69 Clowns YG Banning Him, Charlamagne Talks #BC Interview, And More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4
❯
❮
YG, The Game, and just about the whole Hip Hop industry has banned Tekashi69 from performing. Anyways, the Breakfast Club interview with 69 apparently broke records and Charlamagne spoke after the show about some of the reactions to the detailed discussion.
Everybody has reacted and everybody has something to say about the Breakfast Club interview and him using “blood” all of a sudden…