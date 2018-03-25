Records On Records: ‘Black Panther’ Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Superhero Film EVER In The U.S.

Black Panther Has Officially Broken U.S. Super Hero Box Office Record

And now, the record of The Avengers shall be stripped ehweh.

Black Panther continues breaking records, and this milestone is a huge one. Following another successful week at the box office, the Marvel film is now officially the top earning superhero film ever in North America, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

The beloved film achieved this milestone on Saturday, passing by Marvel’s The Avengers, which made $623.4 million at the domestic box office back in 2012. Ryan Coogler’s directorial masterpiece also boast the bragging rights of being one of seven movies ever to gross over $600 million domestically.

T’Challa and his crew are doing great in the global box office, as well. Deadline reported on Thursday that Black Panther became the 14th movie ever to cross $1.2 billion internationally–it’s set to surpass Iron Man 3 (which made $1.214 billion) to become the third highest grossing superhero movie ever worldwide, behind only The Avengers ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion).

Congrats to the whole cast and crew for their major achievements that just keep rolling in. Luckily for the film’s hoards of fans, we can catch some of Black Panther’s main characters in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War next month.