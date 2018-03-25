Dr. Simone & Cecil Confirm That They’re Working On Their ‘Married To Medicine’ Matrimony-dom

Not so fast…

Dr. Simone And Cecil Confirm That They’re Working On Their Marriage

After announcing that her 21-year marriage was a wrap—-it looks like Dr. Simone Whitmore might be having a change of heart. During part three of the “Married To Medicine,” reunion Simone and her husband Cecil were urged by their cast mates to work on their marriage.

Interestingly enough, the cast intervention worked and they agreed to put things on hold and try to repair their coupledom.

Simone recently told PEOPLE magazine that they’ve indeed put the brakes on their divorce and they’re in couple’s counseling.

“We agreed we would get in counseling and stay in counseling to see if we could work it out,” said Dr. Simone. “For me, I’m not going back to the way it was,” the OBGYN adds. “Neither one of us were happy. So we can’t go back to the old dysfunctional relationship that we had. I won’t do it. We’re trying to establish something new — something better — that’s fulfilling for both of us where we are both feeling love and enjoying one another’s company.”

She also added that she hopes the counseling will help bring them closer both as a couple and as “sexually active partners.”

“In an ideal scenario, we stay with some intense marital counseling and we make a decision that we really are going to commit to changing the marriage and what it was,” she says. “I’m hoping we come out better friends, better confidants and more sexually active partners.” “It’s hard to say where we’ll really end up though. Only because in 21 years, you establish some really bad habits. We truly are going to have to commit to breaking bad cycles of behavior,” she continues. “You have to have the desire to change the behavior. I’m a person who holds lifelong grudges. I’m working with my counselor and hopefully I’ll make strides and improvements in that area. You never get too old to be a better you. ”

We saw this one coming.

Are you surprised that Dr. Simone and Cecil are reconciling???