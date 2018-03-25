Jesus Take The Adobe App: Kimmy Cakes Gets Caught Getting Sloppy With The Photoshop At March For Our Lives

Kim Kardashian Makes Photoshop Faux Pas During March For Our Lives

Kimmy Cakes made an appearance at the March for Our Lives rally in DC Saturday…

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

She posted this precious photo of husband Kanye West and their daughter North from the March.

But she’s making headlines for this post, also promoting the march, which includes some visible signs of photoshopping. Peep the squashed car in the back? Kim ultimately turned off the comments on the post after the dragging became too much.

Kim Kardashian come under blast over epic Photoshop fail. https://t.co/FMNif891A0 pic.twitter.com/Fde6wCbcmB — Edozie (@cindyedozie) March 25, 2018

Surreal that the second biggest story on the news is @KimKardashian ‘s photoshop fail. How about we talk about something that matters.. — Taia (@TaiaLynn) March 25, 2018

Kardashians are so fake! Using serious issues to promote fake photoshop body, how low can u go? — Lisa Gordon (@ReadLisaGArt) March 25, 2018

https://t.co/7M9r3pZUQe via @MetroUK once again I’m lost over their strange fake life. I can see no difference between her waist in the photos so why bother to photoshop?? — AJ (@shoegal1927) March 25, 2018

Is it any wonder celebs like Kim K use things like photoshop when people are just out to scrutinise every last detail of their looks/lives? — Gee (@GeeSargent_) March 25, 2018

At least one person came to Kim’s defense!

Do you think people were too hard on Kim, especially considering she’s actually getting out and joining the cause?

