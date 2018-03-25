Jesus Take The Adobe App: Kimmy Cakes Gets Caught Getting Sloppy With The Photoshop At March For Our Lives
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kim Kardashian Makes Photoshop Faux Pas During March For Our Lives
Kimmy Cakes made an appearance at the March for Our Lives rally in DC Saturday…
She posted this precious photo of husband Kanye West and their daughter North from the March.
But she’s making headlines for this post, also promoting the march, which includes some visible signs of photoshopping. Peep the squashed car in the back? Kim ultimately turned off the comments on the post after the dragging became too much.
At least one person came to Kim’s defense!
Do you think people were too hard on Kim, especially considering she’s actually getting out and joining the cause?
Hit the flip for more photos of the Wests at the March