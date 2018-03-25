Wait, Whet?! Elon Musk’s 72-Year-Old Father Says Having A Child With His Stepdaughter Was “God’s Plan”

Errol Musk, 72, Has A 10-Month Old With His Stepdaughter

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, says it was “God’s plan’’ for him to father the child he had with his stepdaughter…yep, you read that right: stepdaughter.

The 72-year-old recently told The Sunday Times of London that his latest addition, 10-month-old Elliot, is an “exquisite child.” He also explains that he didn’t think of Elliot’s mom, Jana Bezuidenhout–who is 42 years younger than him–as his stepdaughter. According to the new father and longtime AARP member, she was raised away from the family.

Errol lives in South Africa, and married Jana’s mother, Heide, when his now baby mama was only 4-years-old. He explains that years later, after they split, “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan.” When she told him she was pregnant, Errol assumed her ex was the father and insisted on a DNA test. It proved correctly that Errol is indeed the father. He said he helps support his 30-year-old stepdaughter and their son and sees them regularly, but he does not live with them.

Elon spoke on his father to told Rolling Stone magazine last year saying, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil” and flat out calling him a “terrible human being.”