Poor Thang: Amber Rose Deletes Her Instagram After Announcing Her 21 Savage Split

Amber Rose Deletes Her Instagram

People are speculating that Amber Rose is so heartbroken after announcing the end of her latest relationship, that she’s taken drastic measures. As previously reported Amb told Big Boy’s Neighborhood that she and 21 Savage split—but she’s not ready to call herself single because she’s still in love with him.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” said Amb. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

Since then, it looks like Amber couldn’t take the heat from fans in her Instagram comments—so she wiped it completely clean.

Poor (possibly heartbroken) thang!

So far 21’s remaining mum on their split and his IG is perfectly intact.

Why do YOU think Amber deleted her Instagram?