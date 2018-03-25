What Kinda Fawkery Is This? Armed White Men Counter Protested Crashed Marches Attempting To Scare Kids

KILLEEN, TX - MARCH 24: Advocating for the rights of gun owners, a group of demonstrators stage a counter-protest near a March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Killeen, Texas. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence.

Counter Protestors Show Up To #MarchForOurLives With Guns And Pro-Trump Apparel

We were truly touched by the estimated 800,000 people who showed up at March For Our Lives events across the country Saturday seeking to change gun laws and prevent future gun violence. BUT we were extremely upset to learn that gun-loving, Trump supporting haters also showed up at many of the events as well.

Gun-lovers in red Trump hats showed up at many of the rallies carrying AR-15s and sidearms, an effort they dubbed “March For Our Guns.”

A search of social media finds images of heavily armed people—including Utahans in a military-style vehicle with a mounted machine gun—showing up to rallies.

And yet none have reported to have been marred by violence and the speakers were not intimidated.

Check out some of the counter-protestor photos below, then hit the flip for more social media coverage.

