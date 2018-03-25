What Kinda Fawkery Is This? Armed White Men Counter Protested Crashed Marches Attempting To Scare Kids

We were truly touched by the estimated 800,000 people who showed up at March For Our Lives events across the country Saturday seeking to change gun laws and prevent future gun violence. BUT we were extremely upset to learn that gun-loving, Trump supporting haters also showed up at many of the events as well.

Via Raw Story:

Gun-lovers in red Trump hats showed up at many of the rallies carrying AR-15s and sidearms, an effort they dubbed “March For Our Guns.”

A search of social media finds images of heavily armed people—including Utahans in a military-style vehicle with a mounted machine gun—showing up to rallies.

And yet none have reported to have been marred by violence and the speakers were not intimidated.