60 Seconds: The Most Outrageous Tweets From Stormy Daniels’ Interview About Minute Man Mussolini

The Craziest Tweets From The Stormy Daniels Interview

Well. It finally happened. Porn star, Stormy Daniels, had her 60 Minutes interview where she detailed her affair with Y’all Little President. She talked about spanking him, him saying she looked like his daughter and more. Of course, this sent the internet into a frenzy with jokes and disgust at the same damn time.

Take a look at the wildest, pettiest, craziest reactions from the interview.