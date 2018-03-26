You Ok, Shad? Bow Wow Sends Somber Tweet And His Reformed Agitators Try To Cheer Him Up
By Bossip Staff
Slander Cancelled: Bow Wow’s Hopeless Tweet Leaves Twitter SHOOK
Black twitter is sending Bow Wow hugs after the seemingly melancholy rapper sent out an instagram post and tweet with the words “I wish I never existed” and “I wish I wasn’t here”.
Oh no, Shad. Bow-Wizzle never provided context to why he was feeling down but twitter folks have shut down any Bow Wow slander until further notice and are sending the 31-year-old legend kind words.
Even Diddy is showing Shad some subtle love after his somber tweet made rounds.
The love for Shad was overwhelming and hopefully transcended. Hit the flip for more folks online sending Bow Wow his flowers while he’s still here…
