You Ok, Shad? Bow Wow Sends Somber Tweet And His Reformed Agitators Try To Cheer Him Up

Slander Cancelled: Bow Wow’s Hopeless Tweet Leaves Twitter SHOOK

Black twitter is sending Bow Wow hugs after the seemingly melancholy rapper sent out an instagram post and tweet with the words “I wish I never existed” and “I wish I wasn’t here”.

Sometimes i wish i wasnt here…….. — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 24, 2018

Oh no, Shad. Bow-Wizzle never provided context to why he was feeling down but twitter folks have shut down any Bow Wow slander until further notice and are sending the 31-year-old legend kind words.

All i know is nothing better happen to Bow Wow https://t.co/PHEgDFEkde — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 25, 2018

Even Diddy is showing Shad some subtle love after his somber tweet made rounds.

If y’all bully bow wow til his death ima be pissed. This man is a legend https://t.co/ixZgKsCErg — The Fresh King (@kingkakay) March 26, 2018

The love for Shad was overwhelming and hopefully transcended. Hit the flip for more folks online sending Bow Wow his flowers while he’s still here…