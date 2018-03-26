Call Wiz: Apryl Jones Blasts Baby Daddy Omarion Over Poor Parenting Skills

Apryl Jones Blast Omarion For Being An Immature Daddy

Apryl Jones vented to folks online after having a looooong week filled with work and motherly duties, but where is their daddy to help? Apryl went off in tweets, insinuating she’s having some baby daddy drama with immature Omarion. Apryl says she’s had both kids for a month straight while working overtime to provide and it sounds like Omarion is showing zero compassion for her and not showing up AT ALL.

Apryl says “You can’t make someone responsible, either they want to parent or they don’t”. She goes on to say in tweets “no matter what happens between two people, you never drag two kids in the middle. Can we please grow up.” The latter message has since been deleted, but not before screenshots:

Sitting back on some people, just because as you mature you realize not everyone is for you. I don’t mind letting you go… — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) March 25, 2018

You can’t make someone responsible. They either wanna parent or they don’t. 🤷🏽‍♀️ and when they don’t I pray there is one parent who will. — Apryl Jones (@APRYLSJONES) March 25, 2018

Here is where Apryl vents about working overtime.

Do you think Omarion is having a hissy over rumors Apryl has been secretly dating Wiz Khalifa?