Bae Of The Day: Roxanne Roxanne’s Chanté Adams Is Not Bad Meaning Bad, But Bad Meaning Good

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Chante Adams Is Fine As Hell

This weekend, hip-hop heads all across the country went home and got their Netflix and ill on. The Pharrell Williams-produced film Roxanne Roxanne, a biopic about rap queen Roxanne Shante, premiered on the streaming service to rave reviews.


(Image via Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Part of that raving was about the incredible job that Chanté Adams did in her portrayal of Roxanne, but also about how damn fine she is.


(Image via Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

This woman is as beautiful as an ’88 Saab on BBS wheels, as striking as the break beats produced by Marley Marl, as gorgeous as 24k gold dookie rope.

American Theatre Wing 2016 Gala honoring Queen Cicely Tyson 👑✨

A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

I met Oprah. That is all. Tony Awards 2016🌟

A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

    Ladies and Gentlemen…. ✨✨🎉TWENTY-THREE🎉✨✨

    A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

    Don't let the glow blind you✨

    A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

    About last night…✨ #essencefuture15

    A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

    Cheers to the legal life #21 👑💛💎

    A post shared by Chanté Adams (@chantee__) on

