Bae Of The Day: Roxanne Roxanne’s Chanté Adams Is Not Bad Meaning Bad, But Bad Meaning Good

Chante Adams Is Fine As Hell

This weekend, hip-hop heads all across the country went home and got their Netflix and ill on. The Pharrell Williams-produced film Roxanne Roxanne, a biopic about rap queen Roxanne Shante, premiered on the streaming service to rave reviews.



Part of that raving was about the incredible job that Chanté Adams did in her portrayal of Roxanne, but also about how damn fine she is.



This woman is as beautiful as an ’88 Saab on BBS wheels, as striking as the break beats produced by Marley Marl, as gorgeous as 24k gold dookie rope.