Sacramento Kings And Boston Celtics Honor Stephon Clark, Unarmed Black Father Killed By Police

Woke Kings: Sacramento’s NBA Team Joins With Celtics To Honor Unarmed Black Man Killed By Cops

We love how politically engaged NBA players have been during a time when it is so needed! Just a week after Stephon Clark was gunned down in his own backyard by Sacramento police, the Kings and Celtics protested by wearing black warm-up tees with “Accountability. We are One” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back. The teams had the support of the NBA, who posted about their plans on their official website before the game.

The move follows protests in the city earlier this week that delayed the Kings matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

We must unite. #StephonClark A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Seventeen players from the two teams also appeared in a public service message that was played on the giant jumbotron TV screen inside the Kings’ home arena at Golden 1 Center during a time-out.

The 30-second spot was greeted by cheers from among the thousands of fans attending the game, Kings spokesman Chris Clark said.

You can watch below:

Accountability. We Are One. #StephonClark A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

The Celtics were also vocal about March for Our Lives this weekend.

An emotional PSA is set to air during tonight's game in Sacramento. Shane Larkin explains why he and the C's took part, and Brad Stevens sings praise to the #MarchForOurLives movement: https://t.co/L5n58uXFH9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2018

“I’m honored to follow them,” Brad Stevens says of our youth’s #MarchForOurLives movement. “Every generation gets better.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2018

We are glad to see these athletes calling for change!