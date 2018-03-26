Kenya Moore Finally RHOA Revealed Her Hidden Hubby—But Guess Which Housewife STILL Thinks He’s ‘Fake’
Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Makes His RHOA Debut & Sheree Throws Shade
Kenya Moore’s so-called “hidden hubby” was finally revealed on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” and the reactions from fellow housewives and fans were glorious.
Mr. Marc Daly appeared on RHOA (amid rumors that he refused to film for the 10th season) to support his wife at an anti-domestic violence event.
and viewers couldn’t stop talking about how fine Kenya’s nose ringing rocking, New Yorker was.
Unfortunately for her, not all comments were positive—including those from fellow housewife Sheree Whitfield who shadily suggested that he might be a “fake” spouse, questioned his nose ring and added that he’s “not that into her.”
“Can we say #awkward #holdinghands #ZOOMIN #hesjustnotthatintoyou,” said Sheree.
Now that’s so nasty and so rude!
What’d you think about Marc Daly’s RHOA debut???
What an amazing night! Thank you to the #carriesteelepittshome in celebrating 130 years of providing homes for orphans. The Dalys always show up for good causes. Be sure to see us on tonight's episode of #RHOA where I debut my Domestic Violence PSA #kenyamoore #TheDalys #MarcDaly #charity #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #payitforward #adoption
Sheree is clapping back at people who think she has NO RIGHT to comment on Kenya’s marriage when her bae Tyrone is incarcerated.
Kenya says the “Fake marriage” rumors have brought her and her husband closer.
“A lot of them gave me so much grief about my husband, it’s been so difficult for us in the beginning and being newlyweds and having all this opposition.”
Bye Sheree!