Kenya Moore Finally RHOA Revealed Her Hidden Hubby—But Guess Which Housewife STILL Thinks He’s ‘Fake’

Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Makes His RHOA Debut & Sheree Throws Shade

Kenya Moore’s so-called “hidden hubby” was finally revealed on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” and the reactions from fellow housewives and fans were glorious.

Mr. Marc Daly appeared on RHOA (amid rumors that he refused to film for the 10th season) to support his wife at an anti-domestic violence event.

and viewers couldn’t stop talking about how fine Kenya’s nose ringing rocking, New Yorker was.

Unfortunately for her, not all comments were positive—including those from fellow housewife Sheree Whitfield who shadily suggested that he might be a “fake” spouse, questioned his nose ring and added that he’s “not that into her.”

“Can we say #awkward #holdinghands #ZOOMIN #hesjustnotthatintoyou,” said Sheree.

Now that’s so nasty and so rude!

What’d you think about Marc Daly’s RHOA debut???

