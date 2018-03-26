Hey Auntie! Vanessa Bae Calloway Is 60-FINE & Seasoned To Perfection

By Bossip Staff
Vanessa Bell Calloway Is 61 & STILL Baaae

It’s been 30 YEARS since Coming To America changed the world forever and ageless star Vanessa Bell Calloway is STILL fine–60-FINE to be exact–without any signs of letting these young tenders breathe based on recent pics that sent the internet spiraling into a heart eye tizzy.

Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of 60-FINE-year-old Vanessa Bell Calloway.

