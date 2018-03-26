Hey Auntie! Vanessa Bae Calloway Is 60-FINE & Seasoned To Perfection
Vanessa Bell Calloway Is 61 & STILL Baaae
It’s been 30 YEARS since Coming To America changed the world forever and ageless star Vanessa Bell Calloway is STILL fine–60-FINE to be exact–without any signs of letting these young tenders breathe based on recent pics that sent the internet spiraling into a heart eye tizzy.
Hit the flip for a very necessary celebration of 60-FINE-year-old Vanessa Bell Calloway.
#today #61 #yearsago I was born on #march 20, 1957 #firstdayofspring I thank God & my beautiful mother for getting me here safely. I’m so #grateful for the #beautiful #life that #god has blessed me with. My great #family a #dynamic husband @bowcal My talented, smart & beautiful daughters @ashcaliway @allyycali and a host of #wonderful #friends & #godchildren . I have no hang ups about my age because aging is a #privilege not a #given If I don’t turn 61 today I’ll never see 90 #embrace your #age & your #journey learn how to #love & #celebrate yourself because if you don’t have #birthdays that means you #died So #happybirthday #tome #happybirthday #tome and #manymore I #love my BIRTHDAY and I’m gonna turn up!!!! 🍾🍾🍷🍷🍷🎉🎉🎉💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🎂🎂🎂🎂🍦🍦💕💚💕💚🎶🎶🎶
Now that I’m off my #21dayfast I gave up several things with my prayer group. I did a #socialmediafast (except for @akasorority1908 #foundersday 💕💚) I haven’t posted for #21days. It was great to take a break, pray, dig deep & #reflect I realized so many things about how #socialmedia has taken over our #humility our #privacy and in some cases it affects our #selfesteem It shouldn’t be about how many #likes you can get but what #important #message #thought #sliceoflife & #kindness you can share to #inspire & #uplift others What’s #special to you that others will #enjoy and that doesn’t have to be #everything you do #everyday So if you don’t hear from me a lot it’s because I want to only #share what’s #special & #wonderful in my life. Thank you to all of my #followers that are always #supportive & #kind I hope you will continue to #support me as I reevaluate what I really need to #post #happymonday & #godblessyou Photo by @mrdblanks makeup @paintedbyjeremy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😘😘😘💕💚💕
October is #breastcancerawareness month I'm a 8 year #breastcancersurvivor this month #praisegod I'll be on @thedoctorstv TV show #monday October 2nd LA 2pm sharing #mystory #checkyourlocallistings I'm so grateful to my #family & #friends that took this #journey with me 8 years ago. Their #love #support #faith #ingod got me through Please #tunein and hear my #story #godisgood #imalive #doingme 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘