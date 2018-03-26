Kiss The Ring: Best (And Blackity Blackest) Reactions To “Black Panther” Shattering The Superhero Movie Record

Black Panther Made History & Shattered The Internet

Black Panther STILL reigns as the biggest (and Blackest) pop culture sensation on Planet Earth and recently became the highest-grossing superhero movie of ALL-TIME (in the U.S.) in yet another game-changing moment that sparked a never-ending Wakanda party across Black Twitter.

“Black Panther broke this record, Black Panther broke that record” pic.twitter.com/PUYo1ROthw — Nosey Nancy (@Njadakastan) March 20, 2018

Peep the best (and Blackity Blackest) reactions to Black Panther shattering the superhero movie record on the flip.