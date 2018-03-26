Top Off, Again: Consistently Chatty Tiffany Haddish Says She Saw An Angsty Actress Bite Beyoncé!

What nondisclosure???

Tiffany Haddish Says An Actress Bit Beyoncé

After already getting scolded by Beyoncé on “Top Off” for telling stories about their run-ins, Tiffany Haddish is once again commenting on King Bey. As previously reported the lovably loquacious comedienne got DRAGGED by the Bey Hive for telling the world about Beyoncé checking an actress for getting close to Jay Z AND for telling a story about Bey stopping her from getting into a fight.

Now Tiffany’s once again recalling the fight story but adding in new details. The “Girls Trip” star was recently interviewed by GQ (after a day of whale watching) and she spoke off the cuff about facing off with an unnamed actress who BIT BEY.

Via GQ:

“There was this actress there,” continues Haddish, keeping her voice low, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest.” One of the most things she did? “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish declines to name the actress.

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish says, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*** just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

“And so then…,” she continues, “a lot of things happened.”

After seeing the “drugged out” star take a bite out of Bey, Tiffany says she was ready to fight—but Beyonce calmed her down.

According to Haddish, she and the actress continued to cross paths throughout the night, culminating in a brief standoff. The actress, at one point, told Haddish to stop dancing, which—good luck making that happen. “And then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé.” Haddish says she told Beyoncé, “I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyoncé asked her not to—told her to “have fun” instead. (Haddish leveraged this moment into a selfie with Beyoncé.) “Near the end of the party,” says Haddish, describing her final run-in with Mrs. Carter sometime later, “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*** is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**** is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative Yvette Noel-Schure declined to comment—but the Bey Hive is BUZZING and wondering who’d have the audacity to chomp on Bey.

Who do YOU think bit Beyoncé???