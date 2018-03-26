Breezy Approved: Chris Brown Admits Karrueche And Victor Cruz “Look Really Good Together”

Chris Brown Comments On Photo Of Karrueche With New Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran is still going strong with new boo Victor Cruz. The couple were photographed out and about on a West Hollywood date this week and found themselves with an unlikely admirer!

Chris Brown!

Breezy hit up the comments section to admit his ex and Cruz “look really good together.”

Does this mean he’s matured? He’s on his meds? Or could he just not resist commenting and he’s still boiling bunnies offline somewhere?

Would you be annoyed if your ex constantly still had stuff to say about you? Even if it was positive?

Pretty sure Karrueche still needs that man to stay far far away.