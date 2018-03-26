Who Bit Beyonce? The Bey Hive Is Tearing Twitter Apart To Find The Woman Who Harmed Queen Bey

The Hive Is Out For Blood

Tiffany Haddish did it again. She spilled all the beans to GQ about hanging out with Beyonce, this time, though, about someone who bit our Queen. Who would do such a thing?

Here’s what we know: the woman is an actress and is maybe apparently on drugs. Who could it be? We don’t know for sure but we know one thing: the Hive isn’t having it. They are up in arms and ready to destroy this poor soul with fire and fury.

didn’t expect for this to make me consider drinking turpentine and/or dedicating my life to figuring out who bit beyoncé https://t.co/iHCtRAF1L1 — (it’s “ke-reese”) (@KeryceChelsi) March 26, 2018

Take a look at the Hive getting to the bottom of all of this the only way they know how. Now, let’s get in formation.