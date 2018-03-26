1-800-Savage: Rapper Logic Gave Blindsided Wife The Most Upfront Reason EVER For Split

Reason Logic Asked Wife For Divorce Revealed

28-year-old rapper Logic is putting his marriage with Jessica Andrea to rest for a good, simple reason. He likes single life better. According to TMZ, he sat his wife down and told her he was happier single than married and she as crushed. Reportedly they’d been spending less time together last year, after he success of his track “1-800-273-8255”. He had walked the carpet with her a final time this past Grammy’s and when they reached home, he broke the news.

Jessica won’t walk away empty handed, however. Reportedly Logic and Jessica have a prenup, which entitles her to a payout yet to be determined, but she won’t get their house or car.

Currently, She’s no longer living with him and has moved in with a family member.