Ya Big Dummy!!! Multiple Doctors Slam Rick Santorum’s Stupid Suggestion That Kids Learn CPR To Deal With School Shootings

Doctors School Rick Santorum On Stupidity Of CPR Suggestion

This weekend a wave of doctors, many using the #docs4gunsense hashtag, spoke out against Rick Santorum, who suggested live on CNN’s “State Of The Union” show that learning CPR was a better way for young people to take action in response to a mass shooting, rather than protesting gun violence and asking “someone else to solve their problem” by passing a “phony gun law.” The comments came during a discussion about the March for our Lives protests, which drew upward of 800,000 people to the Washington Mall on Saturday to demand gun-control legislation.

According to WaPo reports:

Santorum argued that they should try to learn how to respond to a mass shooter as an individual rather than demanding large-scale change from lawmakers. “How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter and you can actually respond to that?” Santorum said. He continued: “They took action to ask someone to pass a law. They didn’t take action to say, ‘How do I as an individual deal with this problem? How am I gonna do something about stopping bullying in my community? What am I gonna do to actually help respond to a shooter?’”

A number of doctors called out Santorum for how unrealistic his proposed solution would be:

Dr. Heather Sher, a Florida-based radiologist who examined the gunshot wounds of at least one Parkland, Fla., shooting victim on the day of the shooting, called Santorum’s comments “gobsmackingly uninformed.” “CPR is not effective with catastrophic bleeding,” she said on Twitter. “Speechless! Learn CPR! Everyone should for cardiopulmonary arrest. But for gunshot wounds, a) attend stop the bleeding course by trauma surgeons or b) pass #gunreform (helpful hint: option b is the better option.)”

Rebecca Bell, a pediatric critical care doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center, broke it down in layman’s terms: “Here are some stats made simple for Rick Santorum,” she said on Twitter. “Survival rate of pulseless trauma victims who get CPR at the scene: VERY, VERY LOW. “Survival rate of people who don’t get shot in the first place: MUCH, MUCH BETTER.”

Gobsmackingly uninformed. Rick Santorum “instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that– where there is a violent shooter.” perhaps best to leave #publichealth and #medicine to #docs. — Heather Sher MD. (All opinions are my own) (@hshermd) March 25, 2018

Here are some stats made simple for Rick Santorum:

Survival rate of pulseless trauma victims who get CPR at the scene: VERY, VERY LOW

Survival rate of people who don’t get shot in the first place: MUCH, MUCH BETTER — Rebecca Bell, MD (@RebeccaBellMD) March 25, 2018

As a Trauma Surgeon & survivor of gun violence, it is critical to clear up the false perception set by @RickSantorum. Victims that go into cardiac arrest after #GunViolence are Bleeding to Death. CPR is NOT effective in this situation. @DocsDemand @shannonrwatts @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/VaiTx89zwA — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) March 25, 2018

As a surgeon, I’ve operated on gunshot victims who’ve had bullets tear through their intestines, cut through their spinal cord, and pulverize their kidneys and liver. Rick Santorum telling kids to shut up and take CPR classes is simply unconscionable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 25, 2018

Marie Antoinette: Stupid peasants, let them eat cake. Rick Santorum: Stupid students, let them learn CPR. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 25, 2018

Mr. Santorum, CPR doesn’t work if all the blood is on the ground. This is a dangerous and wrong message. https://t.co/KLG3JPvV1v — Jo Buyske (@BuyskeJ) March 25, 2018

When someone has been shot in the chest and you start compressions, the blood may spray out the bullet wounds back at you. @thosewecarry #docs4gunsense https://t.co/i8lpY9qvUr — Jordan B. (@Jordanschmordan) March 25, 2018

I’ve never saved a patient who arrested in our trauma bay despite many ED thoracotomies. The survival of out-of-hospital arrest from penetrating trauma is ZERO. CPR won’t help an empty heart … whether it’s a school shooting or a suicide. — Happy Doc Summer Camp (@HappyDocEvents) March 25, 2018

Regarding #CPR training @RickSantorum. While I would urge everyone to learn it as it MAY save a life it's of precious little help for someone bleeding out from a gunshot wound. — Alice Ackerman, MD, (@CloseToHomeMD) March 26, 2018

"I can confirm that performing CPR can’t remove AR-15 bullets from a body. Get a clue." https://t.co/EYNiLvkrgw — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 25, 2018

🤨@RickSantorum: When a person is in hemorrhagic shock, CPR just pumps air through the vessels. There is NO role for external CPR in traumatic cardiac arrest. Period.

Leave the medicine to us.

We’ll leave the End of Days nihilism to you.

-Your local ER dochttps://t.co/HqzNviJhzd — jeremy faust (@jeremyfaust) March 25, 2018

#Docs4GunSense know that: 1. Kids can learn 2 things at once.

2. But prevention of a gunshot wound is bettee than treatment

3. And by the time you get you CPR, the patient is dead https://t.co/6FmAghh9Bi — Megan Ranney MD MPH (@meganranney) March 25, 2018

