Baby Trap Celina: Offset Claps At Snow Thotty Over Paternity Of Stir-Fry Seed, Cardi B Says THIS…
Offset And Celina Powell Argue Over Baby’s Paternity On Twitter
Remember Celina Powell, the woman from Denver claiming to have been pregnant by Offset aka Kiari Cephus around the time he first got engaged to Cardi B? Welp, Celina has dropped the baby and she had TIME for both Offset and Cardi B on twitter. Celina is demanding Offset acknowledge her baby “Karma Kiari” as his own.
Celina just gave birth to the baby friday and revealed she shared Offset’s first name “Kiari”.
Offset did not like tha Celina gave her baby his name AT ALL, and he responded with this:
I don’t know dis h-e stop lying on me weirdo”
YIkes! That’s when Celina pulled out alleged receipts on Offset in her DM’s back in 2016, when they allegedly began fooling around…
