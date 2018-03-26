Baby Trap Celina: Offset Claps At Snow Thotty Over Paternity Of Stir-Fry Seed, Cardi B Says THIS…

Offset And Celina Powell Argue Over Baby’s Paternity On Twitter

Remember Celina Powell, the woman from Denver claiming to have been pregnant by Offset aka Kiari Cephus around the time he first got engaged to Cardi B? Welp, Celina has dropped the baby and she had TIME for both Offset and Cardi B on twitter. Celina is demanding Offset acknowledge her baby “Karma Kiari” as his own.

Celina just gave birth to the baby friday and revealed she shared Offset’s first name “Kiari”.

Offset did not like tha Celina gave her baby his name AT ALL, and he responded with this:

I don’t know dis h-e stop lying on me weirdo”

@xocelina187 I don’t know dis hoe stop lying on me weirdo — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 24, 2018

YIkes! That’s when Celina pulled out alleged receipts on Offset in her DM’s back in 2016, when they allegedly began fooling around…

@OffsetYRN “I DoNt KnOw ThIs HoE “ 🤡🤡 lmao I’ll see you in denver April 19th for your dumb ass to take this dna. You wanna clear the air so bad TAKE THE TEST 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2KD8N8gRLg — Celina Powell (@xocelina187) March 25, 2018

Hit the flip for more from both Celina and Offset’s twitter argument then Cardi B steps in…Did BardiSet put on a good united front?