Kanye’s Dad & North West Accompany Him & Kim Kardashian At #MarchForOurLives Rally [Video]

What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:48am PDT