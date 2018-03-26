Live Your Truth: ABC’s Karl Schmid Reveals HIV Positive Status

Karl Schmid Reveals He’s HIV Positive

An ABC correspondent is being praised for his brave decision to reveal his HIV-positive status. Karl Schmid of ABC 7 recently wrote a lengthy Facebook post revealing that he’s had the human immunodeficiency virus for 10 years but kept his diagnosis a secret.

“For 10 years I’ve struggled with “do I or don’t I”? For ten years the stigma and industry professionals have said, “don’t! It’ll ruin you,” wrote the journalist.

“I know who I am, I know what I stand for and while in the past I may not have always had clarity, I do now. Love me or hate me, that’s up to you.”

Good for him, how brave of him to come forward!