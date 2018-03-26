New Video: K Camp Drops “Racks Like This” Video Feat MoneyBagg Yo

The Atlanta hitmaker K Camp is back! The young emcee has had the last couple of summers on lock with hits from his debut album The Only Way Is Up, which produced two platinum singles, “Cut Her Off” and “Comfortable”. After releasing a string of mixtapes, K Camp returns with a sizzling new video for his single “Racks Like This,” featuring Memphis-based rapper Moneybagg Yo. The visual, directed by Joe Mischo, is an illustration of the many luxuries money can provide when you have racks like him. Check out K Camp’s new video below, let us know what ya’ll think!