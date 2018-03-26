Yahweh Wept: New York Governor Cuomo Told “Rhythmless Jew” Jokes At Black Church

Image via Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty

NY Governor Cuomo Told Jew Jokes At Black Church

Maybe Jerry Seinfeld would have better comedic timing for Jew jokes.

According to NYPost, New York governor Andrew Cuomo bombed badly while awkwardly trying his hand at stereotypical stand-up comedy in front of mixed company.

This past Sunday, Cuomo visited Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem as a special invited guest speaker. In case the words “baptist”, “church” and “Harlem” was not signifying enough, Neboh is a predominantly Black congregation.

Nonetheless, Cuomo swung for the fences when he began his speech with a series of jokes based in stereotypes about Blacks and Jews.

“I want you to know as a matter of full disclosure, I am a Catholic. Catholics basically believe the same teachings that Baptists believe,” he said. “We just do it without the rhythm. But we try. We are not as without rhythm as some of our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

But, wait, there’s more!

“I was watching Mr. Sheinkopf here in the front row moving to the music,” Cuomo said of the politico, who was ordained as an Orthodox rabbi in 2011. “It was ugly, I’ll tell you the truth,” the governor added.

Long-time friend, Democratic political consultant and orthodox Jew Hank Sheinkopf was sitting front row rockin’ a yarmulke. Cuomo’s fellow jew folk weren’t laughing.

Republican operative Arthur Schwartz, a Jewish, pro-Israel activist, wasn’t amused by Cuomo’s shtick. “The governor should focus more on governing and less on Jew jokes,” he fumed.

Then…

State Sen. Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn), an Orthodox Jew, also gave Cuomo’s attempt at humor a thumbs-down. “I don’t think it was that good a joke,” Felder said. “I can write better material.”

Dicey territory. Probably wasn’t worth it.