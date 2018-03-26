26-Year-Old G-League Basketball Player Zeke Upshaw Dead After Collapsing On Court

Zeke Upshaw dies at 26 after collapsing during G-League game Saturday night https://t.co/bhemCS6L6d pic.twitter.com/bp7gNrryaN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2018

Zeke Upshaw Dead At 26

An NBA G-League player is dead after he suddenly collapsed on court. Zeke Upshaw of the Grand Rapids Drive died just days after he was seen lying face down during a game against the Long Island Nets. He’s believed to have gone into cardiac arrest.

He was just 26-years-old.

Upshaw’s mother, Jewel Upshaw, has since released a statement on his passing.

“After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 a.m. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and confidants, thank you for all your prayers and support during this most difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time. Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We’d also like to thank the Grand Rapids Drive for the support they have extended to our family.”

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

This is so incredibly sad, we extend our sincerest condolences to Jewel Upshaw and the rest of the Upshaw family.