Joy To The Swirl: Khloe K And Her Kleveland Kavs King Kink It Up With Their Kolorblind Konception

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Khloe Kardashian Shares Another Swirl Snap From Her Maternity Shoot

Just when we thought Khloe Kardashian had unloaded everything from her lingerie clad maternity shoot, she blessed the gram with this jawn.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

In the kitchen though guys? And what are they staring at?

The couple are expecting their baby girl’s arrival any day now. In the meantime though, Tristan has been happy to celebrate another Cleveland win.

Mood #GreatTeamWin #OnToTheNextOne #AllForOne

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

Congrats

