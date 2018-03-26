Chance The Rapper Questions Whether Heineken Was Seeking A Viral Moment With ‘Terribly Racist’ “Lighter Is Better” Ad

Heineken “Lighter Is Better” Campaign Has Chance The Rapper Questioning Brand’s Motives

Chance The Rapper couldn’t resist taking to Twitter today to question whether some companies may be purposely releasing racist ads to get more views. He added, “That isht [sic] racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin [sic] commercial is terribly racist omg.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

I found that joint 😂😂https://t.co/r4cgSLE8Uz — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and shit. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad 😂😂 but its like how can u not — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

When Complex tweeted out coverage of his comments, Chance was quick to clarify that they’d missed the entire point of his comments.

You missed the entire point, I was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times. Thats the first sentence of my shit. And u didnt mention it https://t.co/qgrNfrfGRX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

I was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times. Thats the first sentence of my sh*t. And u didnt mention it.

Chance wasn’t the only one to call out the ad. We saw a few others on social media talking about the ad separate from the rapper’s complaint.

Watch this Heineken commercial where a fair-skinned bartender slides a beer past 3 dark-skinned Black folks (2 women 1 man) to a racially ambiguous fair-skinned woman, and when the drink reaches its desired destination, the words “sometimes ligher is better” pops up on the screen pic.twitter.com/ExIuqN6wOi — LEFT🏴 (@LeftSentThis) March 26, 2018

What do you think? Is Heineken being purposeful with their incendiary advertising? Or should we just ignore it?