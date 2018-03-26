Chance The Rapper Questions Whether Heineken Was Seeking A Viral Moment With ‘Terribly Racist’ “Lighter Is Better” Ad
Chance The Rapper couldn’t resist taking to Twitter today to question whether some companies may be purposely releasing racist ads to get more views. He added, “That isht [sic] racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin [sic] commercial is terribly racist omg.”
Peep the tweets below:
When Complex tweeted out coverage of his comments, Chance was quick to clarify that they’d missed the entire point of his comments.
I was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times. Thats the first sentence of my sh*t. And u didnt mention it.
Chance wasn’t the only one to call out the ad. We saw a few others on social media talking about the ad separate from the rapper’s complaint.
What do you think? Is Heineken being purposeful with their incendiary advertising? Or should we just ignore it?