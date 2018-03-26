Shump Should Know: Iman Shumpert Explains How You’ll Know A Man’s Madly In Love With You

In cutely coupled up news…

Iman Shumpert Pens A Letter On Love

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of “Teyana & Iman,” Iman Shumpert is offering love advice to the ladies. The NBA baller recently chatted with ESSENCE about his fairytale marriage to Teyana Taylor and penned an open letter on love.

According to Shump, 27, there are tell-tale signs that a man’s in love with you—including his willingness to let her “control his day”, his vulnerability and his “overprotectiveness.”

“Love is one of the most powerful and most dangerous things I’ve ever encountered, and within the same breath one of the most beautiful and relevant journeys of my life. How does a woman know a man is in love with her? I always lean on my emotions to tell this story. And then ask simple questions. Can she control my day? Is her telling me to “come home” an alarm? Men are wired on control, pride and sex. When we as men become vulnerable to these things for a woman…she can most likely say for certain he’s in love. […]

The progression of his jealousy, over protectiveness and eagerness to know what you’re doing all day can most times be perceived as weakness and as nagging and insecure. But that’s a misperception for his obsession with a woman. It’s a beautiful thing! In my reality and experiences these are signs of a man willing to be vulnerable, willing to express and nag so they don’t fill that void with some other fill in. Whatever or whoever that may be. That’s love. […]

Don’t let men fool you…we all want love, we just know that it can leave us very vulnerable and we seek a woman who understands and protects that with her life.”

Ain’t that sweet?

“Teyana and Iman” premieres at 9 p.m. tonight on VH1.