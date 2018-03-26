Fresher Than Yooou: A Gallery Of Screen-Lickable Sneaker Snacks Rocking Air Maxes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Hottest Sneaker Snacks In The Game (Air Max Day Edition)

In celebration of National Air Max Day, we compiled the flyest sneaker snacks in Air Maxes who elevated the iconic shoe to dazzling new heights and won the whole entire internet.

I’m so ready for Spring 😤

A post shared by SHERLINA (@sherlinanym) on

Hit the flip for a gallery of sneaker snacks rocking Air Maxes.

I’m so ready for Spring 😤

A post shared by SHERLINA (@sherlinanym) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Happy #AirMaxDay 😎

    A post shared by Adri (@adrifbaby) on

    #MoreAir More Wins ✔️

    A post shared by TICARA (@ticaradevone) on

    Feature photo: @NikeChicago Air Max Day campaign by TreyLegit

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus