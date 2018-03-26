Preciousness: Ciara Shares Sienna’s Baby Teeth Bath Time Photos

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Shares New Snaps Of Sienna

Ciara is showing off new photos of baby SiSi while she has bath time. Lil Sienna is flashing the most adorable two-tooth smile EVER. Ciara and her hubby recently started sharing flicks of Sienna just last month. The mommy reveal she was waiting for the perfect time, and we aren’t complaining. Isn’t she cute???

Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile! ☺️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Sienne looks just like her Papa, it’s uncanny! Ciara also shared some snaps of herself flashing a smile. She’s looking great. Hit the flip to see.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Nice!

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

