Are You Feeling This Get Up? Draya Shows Off Her Peek-A-Boo Cakes In Genie Pants

- By Bossip Staff
 Splash News

Hi Draya…

Mama Draya is showing off her personal style in a pair of cut-out genie pants and she’s looking de-licious. The 33-year-old bikini maker dropped by a Fendi event out in Hollyweird, hosted by Fault Magazine with sleek have and a fun, bare shoulder blouse.

Draya’s whole look was set off with metallic pants and a matching heel…

Last nights’ @fendi event for @flauntmagazine …. #fashion

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Are you feeling Draya’s get up here?

@flauntmagazine @fendi @thefutureperfect #casaperfect

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Previously, Draya said she likes to keep her face and hair simple to let her other assets shine…ohhh they’re shining!

Hit the flip to see more of Draya, flaunting her fanny in Fendi.

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Black Girl Magic, News

