Queen Countess Flexed On The Haters & Sparked Hysteria

We love us some Countess Vaughn who recently set her snatched baaawdy meats out and kinda sorta slayed in the latest chapter of her slander-filled life that gets more entertaining (or concerning?) by the Instagram post.

Does any body check on Countess Vaughn see how she doing? & is she really ok? pic.twitter.com/rYvbo7v7db — OG B. (@BCherise) March 16, 2018

Hit the flip for a peek into the latest wave of Countess chatter.