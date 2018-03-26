Exclusive: DMX’s Lawyer Begs For Mercy Ahead Of $1.7 Million Tax Fraud Sentencing

Rapper To Be Sentenced In Tax Evasion Case This Week

DMX’s lawyer has begged for mercy from the judge as the rapper prepares to be sentenced in his $1.7 million tax fraud case, BOSSIP has learned.

DMX’s lawyer Murray Richman wrote a letter to the court – which was obtained by BOSSIP – where he spelled out a ton of alternatives to prison time, like monitored restitution and even a stint in former NBA star Jayson Williams’ rehab center.

Richman also cited X’s terrible childhood as the main reason why he couldn’t keep his nose clean, and said that the rapper didn’t really have a grasp on what taxes were.

“We discussed his perception of taxes and he said ‘I grew up on welfare,” Richman’s letter says. “‘In my neighborhood on the first of the month, the mailman was robbed (because that’s when the checks came in). What do I know about taxes?’”

The feds said DMX knowingly withheld paying taxes for years, and owes some $1.7 million to Uncle Sam. The rapper has been locked up since January after repeatedly failing sobriety tests, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to make an example out of X and throw him in prison for five years.

Instead of prison time, Richman suggested “trusteeship” as one possible choice as part of DMX’s sentencing, and said from now on, the government could garnish his future contracts into an escrow fund that would allow him to pay his back taxes, support his children and “to insure that he is paid by unscrupulous people as what has emerged as a definitive pattern of at best mismanagement and at worst larceny,” Richman wrote the judge.