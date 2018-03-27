The CSI: Black Twitter Investigation Into Bey’s Bizarro Becky Bitestress Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Queen Bey’s Face Bitestress Is Shattering The Internet
Yeeea, the world is probably ending soon BUT at least we have beloved blabber mouth Tiffany Haddish to dish on deliciously messy Hollyweird shenanigans that now include a too-crazy-to-be-true tale of a druggy A-list actress biting Queen Bey in the face (and somehow not dying) at an exclusive party last year.
Oh yes, this really happened in real life (like, forreal forreal) and has the CSI: Black Twitter Unit (and everyone else) embroiled in the messiest non-Stormy Daniels investigation of 2018.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over #WhoBitBeyonce on the flip.
Feature images: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS