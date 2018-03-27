The CSI: Black Twitter Investigation Into Bey’s Bizarro Becky Bitestress Sparked Hilarious Chaos

#WhoBitBeyonce I want a name by noon Pacific time. pic.twitter.com/bm3C8P10fX — Genoa Chanel (@genoachanel) March 26, 2018

Queen Bey’s Face Bitestress Is Shattering The Internet

Yeeea, the world is probably ending soon BUT at least we have beloved blabber mouth Tiffany Haddish to dish on deliciously messy Hollyweird shenanigans that now include a too-crazy-to-be-true tale of a druggy A-list actress biting Queen Bey in the face (and somehow not dying) at an exclusive party last year.

Oh yes, this really happened in real life (like, forreal forreal) and has the CSI: Black Twitter Unit (and everyone else) embroiled in the messiest non-Stormy Daniels investigation of 2018.

IF YOU HAVE A NAME AND YOU AREN’T SPILLING YOU ARE HARBORING A FUGITIVE! #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/j2nt01a0sH — First Lady of Music 🐝 (@FBEYI4) March 26, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over #WhoBitBeyonce on the flip.