Wait, What? Was Sanaa Lathan The Hungry And High Actress Who Chewed On Beyonce’s Cheek?

Sanaa Lathan Denies Biting Beyonce
Tiffany Haddish was back on her chatterbox antics today, spilling the beans on the details she previously kept quiet about that fight at a Jay-Z after party that led to a selfie with Bey in the name of keeping her from kicking some A-lister azz.
She claimed the reason she was knucking and bucking and ready to fight at the party was that an unnamed actress bit Bey in the face and got her flustered and upset. But who exactly was she talking about? It became the hot debate of the day, with everyone speculating through the partygoer list. Even Chrissy Teigen was burning to know the answer.
Somehow, the hive got it into their heads that Sanaa Lathan, of all people, was the teeth-gnashing culprit who took a chunk out of Bey’s cheek. Folks left bees (and threats) in the actress’ Instagram comments for hours on end. And as for Twitter:
But was Sanaa the drugged-up Hollywood star that sank her teeth into the Queen’s face at the 444 after party? Despite widespread speculation, she says, it wasn’t her.
Hm. We actually don’t know too many folks who would readily admit to getting high off their azz and sinking their teeth into everyone’s fave’s face…but we believe her. Do you?
And who else might have been the biter?
