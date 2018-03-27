Wait, What? Was Sanaa Lathan The Hungry And High Actress Who Chewed On Beyonce’s Cheek?

Sanaa Lathan Denies Biting Beyonce

Tiffany Haddish was back on her chatterbox antics today, spilling the beans on the details she previously kept quiet about that fight at a Jay-Z after party that led to a selfie with Bey in the name of keeping her from kicking some A-lister azz.

She claimed the reason she was knucking and bucking and ready to fight at the party was that an unnamed actress bit Bey in the face and got her flustered and upset. But who exactly was she talking about? It became the hot debate of the day, with everyone speculating through the partygoer list. Even Chrissy Teigen was burning to know the answer.

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Somehow, the hive got it into their heads that Sanaa Lathan, of all people, was the teeth-gnashing culprit who took a chunk out of Bey’s cheek. Folks left bees (and threats) in the actress’ Instagram comments for hours on end. And as for Twitter:

Does anyone have Sanaa Lathan's number? I just have some questions. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) March 26, 2018

Sanaa Lathan when she find out we know she bit Beyonce face pic.twitter.com/1V3WlmDvGX — Dr. OG (@Choojimmy) March 26, 2018

But was Sanaa the drugged-up Hollywood star that sank her teeth into the Queen’s face at the 444 after party? Despite widespread speculation, she says, it wasn’t her.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Hm. We actually don’t know too many folks who would readily admit to getting high off their azz and sinking their teeth into everyone’s fave’s face…but we believe her. Do you?

And who else might have been the biter?

WENN/Getty/Twitter