Let’s Be Honest: Erica Mena Shooting Her Stabby Shot At Tommie Is Weirding Everyone Out

Erica Mena Shoots Her Shot

It looks like Eric Mena has found her storyline, for better or worse. In one of the least convincing scenes in LHHATL history, NipplesAndToes23 decided to shoot the most blatant of shots ever at Tommie. Eric laid it on thicker than her thighs and was all over Tommie, talking about how she moved to ATL JUST to bag her. Okay, ma’am.

Erica's thirst for Tommie isn't even entertaining its actually weird #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/wzD37eSp8H — Mo (@mosobreezy) March 27, 2018

Twitter was weirded out by the whole thing and understandably so. Take a look at the hilarious reactions.